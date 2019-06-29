|
|
Mrs. Betty Sue Oxford Chalker age 86, wife of the late C. F. Chalker of Gibson entered into rest June 27, 2019 at the Gibson Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday evening, June 30, 2019 at the Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery, Glascock County with Brother Jack McCorkle officiating.
Mrs. Chalker a native of Hancock County, GA was the daughter of the late Emmie Akridge and John Oxford. A graduate of Hancock County High School, Mrs. Chalker was a retired seamstress, homemaker and member of Magnolia Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Susie (Jimmy) Reddick of Sparta, GA, Charlene (Ricky) Ellis of Tennille, GA, and Betsy Chalker of Warrenton, GA; one son, Ronnie (Debbie) Chalker of Mitchell, GA; one sister, Mary O. Denton of Dearing, GA; 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great grandchildren. Mrs. Chalker was preceded in death by a son, John Barry Brassell.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
Please visit www.lowefuneralhome.net to sign the online guestbook.
LOWE FUNERAL HOME WARRENTON, GA (706) 465-3333.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 29, 2019