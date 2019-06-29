Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lowe Funeral Home
77 West Gibson Street
Warrenton, GA 30828
(706) 465-3333
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery
Glascock County
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Chalker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Oxford Chalker


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Oxford Chalker Obituary
Mrs. Betty Sue Oxford Chalker age 86, wife of the late C. F. Chalker of Gibson entered into rest June 27, 2019 at the Gibson Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday evening, June 30, 2019 at the Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery, Glascock County with Brother Jack McCorkle officiating.

Mrs. Chalker a native of Hancock County, GA was the daughter of the late Emmie Akridge and John Oxford. A graduate of Hancock County High School, Mrs. Chalker was a retired seamstress, homemaker and member of Magnolia Baptist Church.

Survivors include three daughters, Susie (Jimmy) Reddick of Sparta, GA, Charlene (Ricky) Ellis of Tennille, GA, and Betsy Chalker of Warrenton, GA; one son, Ronnie (Debbie) Chalker of Mitchell, GA; one sister, Mary O. Denton of Dearing, GA; 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great grandchildren. Mrs. Chalker was preceded in death by a son, John Barry Brassell.

The family will greet friends immediately following the service.

Please visit www.lowefuneralhome.net to sign the online guestbook.

LOWE FUNERAL HOME WARRENTON, GA (706) 465-3333.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now