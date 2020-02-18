Home

Taylor Funeral Home
57 College Street
Gibson, GA 30810
706-598-2301
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
57 College Street
Gibson, GA
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Shepard Memorial Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home
57 College Street
Gibson, GA
Betty Phillips Obituary
Betty Phillips
Gibson, GA—Mrs. Betty W. Phillips, age 79, of South Usry Street Gibson, died Tuesday morning February 18, 2020 in the University Hospital Augusta.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the Shepard Memorial Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home Gibson with Rev. Myra Barrett officiating. Burial will be in the Walden United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Hawkins, Michael Thigpen, Derrick Randall, Steven Usry, Matthew Usry, and Jodean Usry.
Mrs. Phillips was a native of Louisville and a daughter of the late Jesse David Williams & Leila Clara Clark Williams. She worked several years at Gibson Garment Factory as a seamstress, supervisor, and an inspector. She was a homemaker and a member of Walden United Methodist Church.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wallace Phillips, sisters, Mildred Poole & Linda Wescott, granddaughter, Ashley Usry & great-granddaughter, Aliké Smith, and is survived by, daughters, Deborah Randall of Gibson, Brenda & Wayne Thigpen of Louisville, Kathy & Jamie Hawkins of Edgehill, sons, Barney Usry of Gibson, Gary D. & Tina Usry of Gibson, brother, Larry Williams of Gibson, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, several nieces & nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 19 from 6 to 8 PM at Taylor Funeral Home Gibson.
Those desiring, in lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to Walden's United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1760 Walden Church Rd, Avera, GA 30803.
You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhgibson.com
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Gibson is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday February 19, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020
