Betty Platner
Lexington, SC—A graveside service for Betty Platner, 92, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at West View Cemetery in Augusta, GA.
Mrs. Platner was born August 21, 1927 and passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Ernest G. and Emma Wylds Washington.
Mrs. Platner retired from the Augusta VA Hospital. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved reading, crocheting and shopping.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jean Hair (George); son, Ronnie Platner (Joann Vassallo); grandchildren, Jennifer Williams (Jack), Carla Platner, Brittany Meade (Travis), Colby Platner (Josh Sterling); five great granddaughters, Jaylyn Morris, Ashlyn Morris, Riley Sterling, Hadley Meade, Blake Sterling and one great grandson, Hudson Meade. She was predeceased by her son, Ricky Platner, three brothers and one sister.
The family understands the importance of health and safety during these difficult times and requests that guests follow social distancing and mandatory mask policy. For those who opt to attend, thank you for your extra vigilance and thinking of others when practicing safety protocols.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
