Betty Terrell
More Obituaries for Betty Terrell
Betty R. Terrell

Betty R. Terrell Obituary
Mrs. Betty R. Terrell entered into rest on Friday, June 14, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Rev. R. Roundtree officiating. Burial will be at Second Hopeful Baptist Church cemetery. Survivors are her daughters, Mary Kelly, Joanne Taylor; stepdaughter, Shirley (Noel) Cartagena; sons, Eddie Taylor, Jerry Taylor; sisters, Annie (Eugene) Dorsey, Gloria Roberson, Rosie Sibert, Dorothy Williams, Sandra Williams; brothers, John Roberson, Wendell (Miranda) Williams, Nate (Audrey) Williams, Calvin Williams, Andrew Williams, Donald Williams, Willie L. (Carolyn) Williams, Jr.; nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 20, 2019
