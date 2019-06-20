|
Mrs. Betty R. Terrell entered into rest on Friday, June 14, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Rev. R. Roundtree officiating. Burial will be at Second Hopeful Baptist Church cemetery. Survivors are her daughters, Mary Kelly, Joanne Taylor; stepdaughter, Shirley (Noel) Cartagena; sons, Eddie Taylor, Jerry Taylor; sisters, Annie (Eugene) Dorsey, Gloria Roberson, Rosie Sibert, Dorothy Williams, Sandra Williams; brothers, John Roberson, Wendell (Miranda) Williams, Nate (Audrey) Williams, Calvin Williams, Andrew Williams, Donald Williams, Willie L. (Carolyn) Williams, Jr.; nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 20, 2019