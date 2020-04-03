|
Betty Sewell-Parish
Thomson, Georgia—Mrs. Betty Sewell - Parish, 87, of George McDuffie Ext., Thomson,
GA went to be with her Lord on March 30, 2020.
Miss Betty was a lifelong resident of McDuffie County, GA and was the daughter of the late Royce Alvin Guillebeau and the late Lula Elizabeth Thomas Guillebeau. She retired from Thomson Company with over 43 years of service. She enjoyed sewing from her home and did alterations for many people, always using her talent to show the love of Jesus.
Miss Betty was a faithful and devoted member of Faith Baptist Church. She was marriedto James Sewell for 57 years and following his death she married the late Buddy Parish.
Survivors include her sons, Rick Sewell (Iris); Stephen Sewell (Jamie); Steve Parish (Marcia);daughter, Sonya Quarles (Kevin); all of Thomson; brother, Alvin Guillebeau, Jr (Weebie) of Monroe, GA; sisters, JoeAnn Guillebeau (Woodrow Padgett) of Lincolnton, GA, Frances Corwin (Richard) of Cartersville, GA; grandchildren, Dwayne Sewell (Angie), Jenny Campbell (Kevin), Christopher Hinton (Kami Rabil), Steven Parish (Ashleigh), Jim Parish (Courtney); great grandchildren, Brittany Highfill, Will Campbell (Amber Martin), Tyler Sewell, Madison Rabil, Kyndall Rabil; great, great
grandchildren, Jadyn Campbell, Asher Campbell, Kai Sapp, Logan Parish, Kayleigh Parish, Liam Parish.
A private graveside service will be held.
Due to the current National State of Emergency the family would appreciate any phone
calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time. A celebration of life service will
be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1917 Kitchens Road Thomson, Georgia 30824.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Betty Sewell - Parish
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2020