Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lowe Funeral Home
77 West Gibson Street
Warrenton, GA 30828
(706) 465-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Norwood United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Norwood United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty English
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Sue English


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Sue English Obituary
Betty Sue English
Warrenton, GA—Mrs. Betty Sue Hammett English age 86, wife to the late Mr. C. E. English, Jr. entered into rest Thursday October 24, 2019 at the Gibson Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the Norwood United Methodist Church with the Revs. Jim King and Jessica Blackwood officiating. Burial will follow in the Sallie Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. English, a native and lifelong resident of Warren County was the daughter of the late Janie Chalker Hammett and Henry Hammett. A 1950 graduate of Warren County High School she was a retired school bus driver with the Warren County School System and a member of the Norwood United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Mickey and Melissa English of Warrenton, 8 grandchildren, Brad, Brent, Erin, Victoria, Macaela, Bailey, Jessie, Jillian, and 7 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. English was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Ann English Holley, and a son and daughter in law, Dickey and Donna English.
Pallbearers will be Dickey Parks, Brian Eggers, Scott Morris, Daniel Gibby, Brent English, and Larry Kent.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 P.M. till the hour of service at the Norwood United Methodist Church.
Please visit www.lowefuneralhomes.net to sign the online guestbook.
Lowe Funeral Home, 77 W Gibson St. Warrenton GA 30828 (706) 465-3333
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 26, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now