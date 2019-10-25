|
|
Betty Sue English
Warrenton, GA—Mrs. Betty Sue Hammett English age 86, wife to the late Mr. C. E. English, Jr. entered into rest Thursday October 24, 2019 at the Gibson Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the Norwood United Methodist Church with the Revs. Jim King and Jessica Blackwood officiating. Burial will follow in the Sallie Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. English, a native and lifelong resident of Warren County was the daughter of the late Janie Chalker Hammett and Henry Hammett. A 1950 graduate of Warren County High School she was a retired school bus driver with the Warren County School System and a member of the Norwood United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Mickey and Melissa English of Warrenton, 8 grandchildren, Brad, Brent, Erin, Victoria, Macaela, Bailey, Jessie, Jillian, and 7 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. English was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Ann English Holley, and a son and daughter in law, Dickey and Donna English.
Pallbearers will be Dickey Parks, Brian Eggers, Scott Morris, Daniel Gibby, Brent English, and Larry Kent.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 P.M. till the hour of service at the Norwood United Methodist Church.
Please visit www.lowefuneralhomes.net to sign the online guestbook.
Lowe Funeral Home, 77 W Gibson St. Warrenton GA 30828 (706) 465-3333
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 26, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019