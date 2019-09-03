|
Mrs. Betty Thomas
Edgefield, SC—Mrs. Betty Smith Thomas, of Pecan Street, entered into rest August 31, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, Trenton, SC of which the Rev. Nathaniel Langford pastor Elder Anthony L. Pollock eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 pm. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Thomas, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Union Baptist Church where she served on the ushers ministry. She was a graduate of W. E. Parker High School.
Survivors include two daughters, Beverly (Daniel) Glanton, Edgefield, SC and Jackie (Albert) Padgett, Ward, SC; a brother, George (Mazel) Smith, Trenton, SC; a sister, Frances (Davis) Corley, Aiken, SC; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019