Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Betty Washington
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home,
2945 Old Tobacco Road,
Hephzibah, GA
Betty Washington Obituary
Betty Washington
Augusta, GA—Ms. Betty Jean Washington entered into rest on November 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Walker Memorial Chapel. Survivors are her daughter, Sharon (Jeffery) Howard; son, Charles Washington; sisters, Louise Moss, Gloria Washington; grandchildren, Yaschica Washington, Jasmine Washington, LaQuita Washington, Chakora Washington, Charles Washington, Jr.; five great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/05/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019
