Betty Washington
Augusta, GA—Ms. Betty Jean Washington entered into rest on November 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Walker Memorial Chapel. Survivors are her daughter, Sharon (Jeffery) Howard; son, Charles Washington; sisters, Louise Moss, Gloria Washington; grandchildren, Yaschica Washington, Jasmine Washington, LaQuita Washington, Chakora Washington, Charles Washington, Jr.; five great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/05/2019
