Mrs. Betty Washington Mitchell
St. Louis, Missouri—Mrs. Betty Washington Mitchell entered into rest Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Beulah Baptist Church, St. Louis, Missouri.
Survivors are her siblings, Lawrence Washington and Henry Washington, both of Augusta, GA, Mildred Agee, Aurora, IL and Thelma Woods, Cordova, TN.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706) 722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 29 to May 30, 2020.