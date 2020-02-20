|
Betty Wiggins Lewis
Wrens, GA—With her family at her side, Betty Ann Wiggins Lewis, 88, loving wife of the late Robert "Bobby" Lewis, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Camilla Walk in Evans. Graveside services will be held at 1:30PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 with Brother Wes Garin officiating in the Wrens Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Anna Belle Usry Wiggins and George Romie Wiggins; and sister, Bonnie Neal. Survivors include three children, Barbara Thigpen (Mike), Carla Garin, and Brian Lewis (Julianna); sister, Romiette Smallwood; seven grandchildren, West Garin, Kurt Garin (Artemis), Tyler Thigpen, Cassidy Claussen (Henry), Adam Lewis (Heather), Ben Lewis (Brooke) and Brianna Minick (John); and five great grandchildren, Cooper, Vivian, Parker, Bailey and Benjamin.
The family respectfully requests that, in lieu flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Mary On The Hill School, 1220 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta GA 30904.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 6:00–8:00PM Friday, February 21, 2020.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Betty Ann Wiggins Lewis.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/21/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020