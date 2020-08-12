1/1
Betty Willis Kirby
Graniteville, SC—Betty Willis Kirby, 80, former resident of Greenwood, wife of Thomas E. Kirby, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home in Graniteville.
Born June 23, 1940 in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Lonnie Lee and Mildred Duncan Willis. Mrs. Kirby was a 1958 graduate of Ninety- Six High School, attended Lander College and was a member of Christian Heritage Church of Graniteville.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Lori Calkins of Augusta, GA and two sons, Thomas Kirby, Jr. and Matthew Kirby, both of Graniteville; a great-grandson, Holden ET Riley of Cleveland, TN.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael T. Riley.
Private cryptside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday at the Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Christian Heritage Church, PO Box 237, Graniteville, SC 29829 or a charity of one's choice.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Kirby family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
