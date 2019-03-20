|
|
Bettye Ann Hyatt, 80, entered into rest Friday, March 15, 2019 at University Hospital. Born Coker Creek, Tennessee, was a loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include two sons. Paul E. Hyatt Jr (Sigga) North Augusta, SC, Terry Hyatt (Annette) North Augusta, SC; two daughters Kimberly Garrett (Skip) Clearwater, SC, Cheryl May (Ray) North Augusta, SC; one brother, Edward Taylor (Veronica) Tellico Plains, TN, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Bettye is preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Hyatt, Sr, daughter, Betty Gene, parents Luther and Imogene Taylor, and brother Larry Taylor, in lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. There will be a private memorial service at North Augusta Southern Methodist Church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019