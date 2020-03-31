|
Mrs. Bettye Dittmer
Lincolnton, GA— Mrs. Bettye A. Dittmer, 93, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Lake Crossing Health Center in Appling, GA.
In consideration of the health of family and friends, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Dittmer was the daughter of the late Gladys and Roger Anchors of Augusta, GA. She was married to the late Herbert C. Dittmer for 69 years, and lived in Lincolnton, GA for the past 46 years. Bettye loved gardening vegetables, growing flowers and taking care of rescued dogs with her husband. She was always thinking of otherpeople first and putting their needs ahead of her own.
Ms. Dittmer was a member of the Lincolnton United Methodist Church and The Guild at LUMC. Bettye graduated from Tubman High School in Augusta in 1943, and attended Mercer University and University of Georgia. She was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority in college. Mrs. Dittmer was also one of the founding members of the Lincoln County Humane Society.
Survivors include a daughter, Leslie Dittmer-Boyle and husband, Tom, and a son, Roger A. Dittmer and wife, Ruth all of Lincolnton; her grandchildren include Kelli Arnold and husband, Allen, Roger Boyle, Donna Koppelman and husband, Chris and Rebecca Charloff and husband, Steve; great grandchildren are Brooke Arnold, Maggie and Porter Murphy and Haley, Hannah, Ben and Jon Koppelman. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to LC Paws, P.O. Box 84, Lincolnton, GA 30817
Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the Dittmer family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/1/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020