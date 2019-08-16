Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Beulah E. Altman Obituary
Mrs. Beulah E. Altman
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Beulah A. Altman, 86, who entered into rest August 15, 2019, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Roy Kiser officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Altman was a native of Canoochee, Georgia, having made North Augusta her home for the past 63 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta and the Strom Fellowship. Mrs. Altman retired from Belks and was a member of the Golden Glo Chapter of the Eastern Star. She was predeceased by her husband, J. Bennett Altman.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Verne Rushton, North Augusta; two grandchildren, Holly (Rob) Peacock and Chris (Meredith) Rushton; two great grandchildren, Bennett Rushton and Grady Rushton; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Saturday evening from 4 until 6.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-11810). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019
