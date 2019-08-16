|
Mrs. Beulah E. Altman
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Beulah A. Altman, 86, who entered into rest August 15, 2019, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Roy Kiser officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Altman was a native of Canoochee, Georgia, having made North Augusta her home for the past 63 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta and the Strom Fellowship. Mrs. Altman retired from Belks and was a member of the Golden Glo Chapter of the Eastern Star. She was predeceased by her husband, J. Bennett Altman.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Verne Rushton, North Augusta; two grandchildren, Holly (Rob) Peacock and Chris (Meredith) Rushton; two great grandchildren, Bennett Rushton and Grady Rushton; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Saturday evening from 4 until 6.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
