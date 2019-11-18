|
|
Beverly Carroll Johnson-Midlo
Hephzibah, GA—Beverly Carroll Johnson-Midlo, 48, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held from Hephzibah Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with the Reverend Billy Carroll, Reverend Jerry Cole and Reverend Michael Wren officiating. Interment will follow in Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Tyner, Zach Culler, Mike Rhodes, Corey Arnold, Billy Harrison, Jesse, Nick and Noah Johnson.
A native of Augusta, Mrs. Midlo had made the Hephzibah area her home most of her life. She had worked at Medac as a medical coder. Beverly was beautiful, caring and funny and her Daddy's little girl. She was also his caregiver in the last months of his life. Following his passing she dedicated her life to her son and especially his baseball career following him all the way from T-Ball through four years of College Baseball. She loved being in her swimming pool, and loved Halloween. She also deeply loved her animals, Romeo, Edward, Jazz, Jasper, Wyatt and Vester. She was a member of Blythe Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, C.L. Bo Johnson, III; her maternal grandparents, Ruth and Jesse Carroll; paternal grandparents, Dorothy and C.L. Johnson; her aunts, Donna Carroll Harison and Peggy Carroll.
Survivors include her husband, John Michael Midlo; mother and step-father, Sissi and Charles Dozier; sons, Brisco Johnson (Miranda Stallings) and Marc Midlo (Crystal); brothers, C.L. Bo Johnson, IV (Karen), J.E. Bubba Johnson (Tammy); special uncle, Allen Carroll; sister-in-law, Donna Barlow (Kathy); nephews, Nick, Noah, Jesse and Nathan Johnson, Will Harrison; niece, Taylor Lemon; and one granddaughter, Anna Midlo.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
If desired, the family suggests memorials be made to Old Fella Burke County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1437, Waynesboro, GA 30830.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/19/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019