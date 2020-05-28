Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:45 AM
Cedar Grove BC Cemetery
Harlem, GA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Cedar Grove BC Cemetery
Harlem, GA
Beverly "Pep" Jennings


1964 - 2020
Beverly "Pep" Jennings Obituary
Ms. Beverly "Pep" Jennings
Grovetown, GA—Home-Going Celebration Service for Ms. Beverly Jennings, 56, of Grovetown will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Grove BC Cemetery, Harlem with Pastor, Rev. Daniel Ramsey, Jr., Presider and Rev. T.C. Edwards, Eulogist. No public viewing of the body will be allowed. The family is requesting that everyone please assemble at the graveside at 10:45 a.m.for the service. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/29/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 29, 2020
