Ms. Beverly "Pep" Jennings
Grovetown, GA—Home-Going Celebration Service for Ms. Beverly Jennings, 56, of Grovetown will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Grove BC Cemetery, Harlem with Pastor, Rev. Daniel Ramsey, Jr., Presider and Rev. T.C. Edwards, Eulogist. No public viewing of the body will be allowed. The family is requesting that everyone please assemble at the graveside at 10:45 a.m.for the service. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/29/2020
