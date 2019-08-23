Home

North Augusta , SC—Ms. Beverly Raye Moody, 58, of North Augusta, SC, beloved daughter of John Walter, Sr. and Raye Wise Moody, entered into rest in the comfort of her home, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Friends will be greeted by the family on Sunday, August 25, 2019, beginning at 2 o'clock at Langley United Methodist Church, Langley, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/24/2019
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/24/2019
