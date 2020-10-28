Bill Bales
Evans, Georgia—Mr. Bill Bales died unexpectedly at the Augusta University Hospital on October 26 in Augusta, Ga. at the age of 84.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Margie; children, Billy, John, and Marshea (Brad) Holmes, two grandchildren, Judson and Anna Shea Holmes, many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews, each holding a special place in his heart. He is preceded in death by his three sisters, Louise McNeill, Ethel Wood, and Stella Bales and his four brothers, Paul, Roger, Ralph, and Frank Bales.
Bill was born on December 4, 1935 in Mitchell, Ga. to William Eli and Judson (Juddie) Avera Bales. He married Margie on November 22, 1958, and was looking forward to celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary next month. He graduated from The Iowa Institute of Telegraphy in 1960. He enjoyed a wonderful career with CSX Transportation prior to retiring in 1998. His retirement provided many exciting travel opportunities and other fond memories. His children remember him as a kind and gentle father who taught them many valuable lessons about integrity, humility, and stewardship.
In his spare time, Bill loved to share his memories from the railroad during such events as Railroad Days in Camak, Ga. and the Mitchell Festival in Mitchell, Ga. Another special time for him was always coordinating his annual Family Reunion in Mitchell, Ga. on his old homeplace. He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church and particularly enjoyed serving as treasurer of his Sunday School class. He also enjoyed attending events with his Railroad Retirees Association. Another favored pastime for him was learning about his heritage by reading archives from his hometown
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 on October 30th at Westview Cemetery. Rev. David Lambert will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Church's Ferguson Fund P.O. Box 1205, Thomson, Ga.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Bill Bales.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/29/2020