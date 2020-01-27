|
Bill Booker
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, January 26, 2020, Mr. William "Bill" A. Booker, Jr., 83, loving husband of the late Betty Jo Booker.
Bill and was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. He was a 1955 graduate of Boys Catholic High School and was a veteran of the US Navy during the Cuban Conflict. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a supporter of Aquinas High School. He was a real estate Broker and worked alongside his beloved wife Betty Jo for many years. Bill enjoyed playing the Stock Market as well as visiting Reno and Las Vegas. The family would like to thank Dr. Danny Newman, Terrie Levy, and the many friends for their love and care shown to Bill.
Family members include his sister: Florence B. Chandler; niece: Mary Kathryn Dozier (Tommy); nephew: William Henry Booker (Shanna); adopted son: Fr. Damian Higgins; and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his brother: Roy Johansen Booker.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Ignatius of Melkite Church, 1003 Merry St. Augusta, GA., with Fr. Damian Higgins officiating, the family will receive friends before the service at 1:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Aquinas High School, 1920 Highland Ave, Augusta, GA 30904.
