Bill Hensley Sr.


1934 - 2019
Bill Hensley Sr. Obituary
Mr. William "Bill" Howard Hensley Sr., 84, entered into rest June 9, 2019.

Mr. Hensley, a longtime resident of Columbia County, was born in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Walter Verlon Hensley and the late Elizabeth Harrison Hensley. He was the owner/operator of Hensley Construction. Mr. Hensley loved guns, horses, studying The Bible, and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 32 years, Wanda Stevens Hensley; son, William Howard Hensley, Jr. (Kristina); daughters, Karen H. Etterle (Eddie), Connie H. Hooks (Jack), Lelia H. Boatright (Les), Leslie Brazell Barron, and Ashley Brazell Krecskay (Jason); brothers, Dr. E.R. Hensley and Walter Reed Hensley; 20 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Matt Moore and Rev. Tracy Pressley officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until noon, at the church, Thursday prior to the service.

Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. William Howard Hensley, Sr.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 11, 2019
