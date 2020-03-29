|
|
Bill Hogan
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, March 27, 2020, Mr. William Robert "Bill" Hogan, Sr., 86, loving husband of 65 years to Anne Hogan.
Mr. Hogan was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He retired after 37 years from the Savannah River Site as a pipefitter and was a member and past secretary of the Local Union #150. He was a longtime secretary of the Martinez Masonic Lodge #710 and was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. Mr. Hogan served as a baseball umpire in the recreation department for the high schools in Columbia County for 35 years.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughter: Sheryl Hunt (Billy); sons: Robert Hogan (Sondra) and Glenn Hogan; 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and sister: Ann Ott (Bob).
A graveside service will be Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Porterfield officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 825 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 or to the , P.O. Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438-4510.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2020