Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
Bill Hogan Obituary
Bill Hogan
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, March 27, 2020, Mr. William Robert "Bill" Hogan, Sr., 86, loving husband of 65 years to Anne Hogan.
Mr. Hogan was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He retired after 37 years from the Savannah River Site as a pipefitter and was a member and past secretary of the Local Union #150. He was a longtime secretary of the Martinez Masonic Lodge #710 and was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. Mr. Hogan served as a baseball umpire in the recreation department for the high schools in Columbia County for 35 years.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughter: Sheryl Hunt (Billy); sons: Robert Hogan (Sondra) and Glenn Hogan; 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and sister: Ann Ott (Bob).
A graveside service will be Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Porterfield officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 825 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 or to the , P.O. Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438-4510.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2020
