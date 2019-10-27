The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Saturday, October 26, 2019, Mr. William A. "Bill" Schweitzer, 89, loving husband of the late Betty Schweitzer, after an extended illness.
Bill was a native of Augusta, GA and a graduate of Boys Catholic High School. He was a prominent business owner in Augusta, owning Riverside Glass Co. He was past Exalted Ruler of the Augusta Elks Lodge #205 and a member of Toastmasters for over 50 years. In 2008, Bill was named distinguished Toastmaster Emeritus, receiving a Proclamation from the Mayor of Augusta. Also, he was a founding member at Advent Lutheran Church and member of the Augusta Exchange Club. Bill was a highly accomplished accordion player frequently playing at local events and celebrations.
Family members include his son: William Michael Schweitzer (Louis Barr); step-daughter: Gail Flanagan; mother of his children: Leona Schweitzer; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; also survived by current caregiver: Cameron Young, and his cat "Kid". In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his sons: Martin William Schweitzer, Carl Gregory Schweitzer, and Robert Anthony Schweitzer.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2019
