Bill Toulson
1934 - 2020
Bartow, Georgia—Mr. William Ray "Bill" Toulson, age 86 of Highway 221 Bartow died Tuesday afternoon November 17, 2020 in the University Hospital Augusta.
Private services for family only will be held 11:00 AM Friday in the Louisville First Baptist Church with Rev. Jonathan Melchior, Rev. Larry Montgomery, Rev. Edward Salter, Rev. John Russell officiating. Pallbearers will be Matt Wilson, Chris Wilson, Brian Lawler, Paul Livesay, Willis Toulson, and Hagan Mercer. Graveside services, open to the public, will be held ay 12:30 pm in the Jefferson Memorial Gardens. Both services may be viewed on the Taylor Funeral Home website at www.taylorfhlouisville.com
A native of Eatonton, Bill was the son of the late Edgar Lofton Toulson and Martha Presley Toulson. He graduated from Midway school in Milledgeville, he worked in the Insurance Industry for more than 37 years and retired in 2011 as owner of Bargeron Insurance Agency, Inc. Mr. Toulson was a member of Louisville First Baptist Church where he was the finance chair and treasurer for many years and was a Deacon. He was also a member of the Stone Wall Lodge #98 F&AM where he had served as a past Worthful Master. Bill was the Chaplin and member of the Louisville Lions Club for 48 years.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother, E. L. Toulson Jr., daughter, Cindy Greenway Lynch, and is survived by, his wife, Sarah Joyce Toulson of Bartow, children, Debi Wilson (Stan) of Atlanta, Gail Lawler (Terry) of Greensboro, Randy Clark (Christina) of Anaconda, MT., Joye Richards (Jeff) of Augusta, Bea Cliatt (Tom) of Quincy, Ill., William Toulson (Patrice) of Louisville, Connie Proctor (Thomas) of Twin City, 23 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers those desiring, please consider donating to the Louisville First Baptist Church, East 9th Street, Louisville, GA 30434.
You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhlouisville.com
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville will be in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/20/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
