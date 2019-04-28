The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Bill Williams Obituary
Entered into rest Thursday, April 25, 2019, Emerald Alex "Bill" Williams, 92, loving husband of 65 years to the late Marguerite Jones Williams.

Family members include: his son, David Williams (Christine) and daughter, Deborah Andrews (Chuck); 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great, great grandchild.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Rev. Lee Myers officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fleming Baptist Church, 3027 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta GA 30906.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
