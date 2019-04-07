Home

Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Billie Blount Obituary
Billie Blount, age 78 of Evans entered into rest on Friday, April 5, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Bellevue Memorial Gardens, 4501 Wrightsboro Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813; Rev. Eli Badillo, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the chapel.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
