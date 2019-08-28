Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Billie Samuels
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
More Obituaries for Billie Samuels
Billie D. Samuels

Billie D. Samuels Obituary
Billie D. Samuels
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Billie D. Samuels entered into rest on Monday August 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at B.A.Williams Chapel in Hephzibah, Ga. with Reverend Dr. Cleaster Anderson officiating. Survivors include his wife Jamiesenna Samuels; sons, Levert Samuels, Zachary Samuels, Byron Samuels; daughters, Kim Joyner, Allison Samuels, , Shirlane Bulter, Lachonya Samuels; step-daughter, Natasha Ross- Houston; sister Barbara Samuels- Cambridge; two close friends,Carlos Oliver, Rubuen Lyons; and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019
