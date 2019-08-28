|
|
Billie D. Samuels
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Billie D. Samuels entered into rest on Monday August 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at B.A.Williams Chapel in Hephzibah, Ga. with Reverend Dr. Cleaster Anderson officiating. Survivors include his wife Jamiesenna Samuels; sons, Levert Samuels, Zachary Samuels, Byron Samuels; daughters, Kim Joyner, Allison Samuels, , Shirlane Bulter, Lachonya Samuels; step-daughter, Natasha Ross- Houston; sister Barbara Samuels- Cambridge; two close friends,Carlos Oliver, Rubuen Lyons; and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019