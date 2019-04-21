The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Billie Davis Hatcher Sr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billie Davis Hatcher Sr. Obituary
Mr. Billie Davis Hatcher, Sr., age 87, beloved husband of the late, Marie Alfano Hatcher, entered into rest Friday, April 19, 2019 at Marshall Pines Care Center. Mr. Hatcher was born in Augusta to the late Lonnie B. and Fannie Mae Davis Hatcher, Jr.. Mr. Hatcher was a welder that worked for Boral Brick and later was self employed.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Renee Bennett officiating.

In addition to Mr. Hatcher's parents, he is also preceded in death by 2 sons, Billie Hatcher, Jr. and Timmy Hatcher.

Family members include 2 daughters, Deborah Hatcher of Martinez, GA and Tammy Hatcher of Grovetown, GA; 2 grandchildren, Toni Hatcher and Johnny Jackson; and 2 great grandchildren, Isabelle Whitton and Owen Whitton.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorials Processing, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.

Thomas L. King Funeral Hone and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Road, Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
