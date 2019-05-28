|
|
Mrs. Billie G. McCarty, 89, went to be with her Lord on May 26, 2019.
Mrs. McCarty was a lifelong resident of McDuffie County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Charles Remer Godowns and the late Freddie Mae McBride Godowns. She worked at Bellsouth for many years and retired from Thomson Company as a receptionist after 32 years of service. Mrs. McCarty was a member of First United Methodist Church in Thomson and the Joy Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy McCarty; and her four sisters, Nell G. Coleman, Hazel G. Parris, Vivian G. Thrailkill, and Marjorie G. Thrift and son in law, Phil Davis. Mrs. McCarty loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, meeting her friends for coffee and taking trips with her sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Vicki McCarty Davis; sons, Milton "Flip" McCarty and Robert S. McCarty; grandchildren, Jennifer D. Welch, Tiffany D. (Sonny) Daniel, Carson McCarty, Maggie McCarty, Mitchell McCarty; great-grandchildren, Mason Daniel, Daniel Welch, Zac Daniel and Matthew Welch.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Rev. Ronny Brannen officiating. Interment will follow at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 pm prior to the services at Beggs Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Billie McCarty.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2019