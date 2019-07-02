|
Billy Armstrong, Sr., 90, beloved husband of Mrs. Betty Armstrong, entered peacefully into rest, surrounded by his family and friends, on Saturday, June 30, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services, with military honors, will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors this Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with the Reverend Todd Wiggins and the Reverend Sonny Mason officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Armstrong, a native of Sandersville, GA, was the son of the late Thomas and Agnes Cook Armstrong. He was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where he served on numerous committees and was a member of the Bill Evans Sunday School Class. He was a 3rd Degree Mason and a member of the Richmond Masonic Lodge # 412. Mr. Armstrong had retired from SRS and was the owner of Armstrong Real Estate Company. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Richard "Rick" Armstrong (Melissa), Bill Armstrong, Jr. (Jeannie), Joseph "Joey" E. Armstrong, and Sandra Norris (Freddy); as well as seven grandchildren, Jason Norris, David Armstrong, Ryan Armstrong, Sonya Armstrong, Ashely Armstrong, Avery Armstrong and Austin Armstrong.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Bill Evans Sunday School Class.
If desired the family suggests that memorials be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3045 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 2, 2019