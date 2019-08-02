|
Mr. Billy Beasley
North Augusta, S.C.—Mr. Billy G. Beasley, the husband of Mrs. Nancy Duncan Beasley, entered into rest Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The family will greet friends Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4 p.m. in the Hatcher Funeral Home Chapel. Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com for complete obituary information and to leave a note of condolence for the Beasley family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019