Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Billy Clifford


1957 - 2019
Billy Clifford Obituary
Billy Clifford
Belvedere, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. William D. "Billy" Clifford, 62, who entered into rest September 2, 2019, will be conducted Saturday morning at 10 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Tim Sanders officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Veterans Honors.
Mr. Clifford was a life-long resident of Belvedere. He was a graduate of North Augusta High School and a US Navy Veteran. Mr. Clifford was employed by Graphic Packing and an avid Chess player. He was predeceased by his father, Gentry "Brush" Baxley.
Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer (Mitchell) Stopher, Evans; a son, Rick Clifford, Augusta; two grandchildren, Bryce Stopher and Emma Stopher; mother, Mary Baxley, Belvedere; two sisters, Bobbie Oerman, Belvedere and Karen (Tim) Sanders, Edgefield; two brothers, Robbie (Michelle) Baxley, Jefferson, GA and Donald (Jill) Baxley, North Augusta.
Active Pallbearers will be Donald Baxley, Robbie Baxley, Nick Baxley, Alexander Baxley, Jonathan Sanders and Devin Carter. Honorary Pallbearer will be Joe Taylor.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5 until 7.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019
