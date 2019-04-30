Home

Ramey Funeral Home
202 North Rudolph St.
Saluda, SC 29138
864-445-2366
Billy David Higbee Sr.

Billy David Higbee Sr. Obituary
Billy David Higbee, Sr., son of Chester Arthur Higbee and Nina Lucille Elliott Higbee passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Trilby Davis Higbee; two children, Carrie Lucille Higbee and Billy Higbee, Jr. both of Saluda, SC; a brother, Kenneth Higbee of Sun City, California; a niece, Joan Walters (Conrad) and family of Hurricane, Utah; two nephews, Frank Rossi (Sue) and family and Jeff Rossi of Modesto, California; a nephew, Steve Higbee and family from Las Vegas, Nevada; great nieces and great-great nieces of Modesto; a grand Goddaughter, Whitney Turner (Kareem) and a great-grand Goddaughter, Khloee both of Hodges, SC.

There will be no formal visitation. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held later in California.

In remembrance of Bill, please donate to the Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015, the Disabled Veterans of America, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or to the church of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019
