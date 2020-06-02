Billy E. Bell
Grovetown, GA—Graveside Services for Mr. Billy E. Bell, 86, who entered into rest June 1, 2020, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock in Westview Cemetery with Veteran Honors. Bishop Don Taylor presiding. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service with social distancing practices.
Mr. Bell was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Grovetown Ward. He was retired from Southern Bell and AT&T with 36 years of service. Mr. Bell later retired from the State of Georgia as a Telephone Repairman with 13 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife Eva Price Bell; three children, Lynn Stonehill, Joseph Bell and Michael Bell; two grandsons Bruce Bell, and Blaine Adams.
Survivors include two sons, Bruce Bell and David Bell; two daughters, Kay Adams and Robin Mudge; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 106 SRP Drive, Augusta, GA 30809 or to the Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home, 1101 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181.
