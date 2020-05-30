Billy G. McCormack
1957 - 2020
Billy G. McCormack
Augusta, GA—Billy G. McCormack, age 62, entered into rest May 12, 2020 in St. Augustine, Fl. where he resided for the past 10 years. He attended Georgia P. Butler High School, was a retired Millwright and pipe fitter. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie F., and Elora Jane McCormack, parents Billy Joe and Sarah McCormack, and brother, Frank Charles Mccormack. Survived by a brother, Neely K. McCormack, two sisters, Jackie Elsey, (Harry), Angie Hatfield, and a host of nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 4PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Riverwalk Marina Park, 1 Fifth Street, Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 31, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Riverwalk Marina Park
