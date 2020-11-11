Billy J. Timms
Wrens, GA—Billy Joe Timms, 85, loving husband of 48 years to Dorothy Parish Timms, peacefully left from his earthly home to be with Jesus Saturday night, November 7, 2020. He had an 11-year hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease and the dementia caused by this disease in the last year. Per Bill's request, no funeral, memorial service or visitation will be held. He did not want his family sad but joyful in his home-going. There will be a private celebration of life service with his family and the Holding Forth the Word of Life family. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to Isaiah 58 Food Ministry of Holding Forth the Word of Life Inc., 112 Broad St., Wrens GA 30833.
Bill was the son of the late Bill Timms and the late Janie Rogers Timms of Chatsworth, and is also preceded in death by three siblings, J.B. Timms, Marshall Timms and Irene Timms Stanley. Bill is also survived by a daughter, Alisa Timms Cawood of Dalton; a step-daughter, Cheryl H. Burke of Wrens; two sons, Christopher L. Timms (Julie) of Wrens and Marty T. Timms (Allyson) of Macon; ten grandchildren, Brandon Cawood (Whitney), Malisa Cawood Pedro (Alberto), Crystal Timms Owens (Kevin), Marilyn Timms Dale (Tyler), Gabrielle Timms Cunningham (Tristen), Holley Burke, Sarah Burke Kniphfer (Kraig), Jamie Burke, Fisher Timms and Parish Timms; seven great grandchildren; and a sister, Gladys Timms Gossett.
After graduation from Murray County High School, he joined the Navy Reserve in September 1953, serving until February 1961 when he was honorably discharged. Bill was employed by Southern Natural Gas Company in communications for 33 years.
An avid deer hunter, he killed his first deer while in high school and decided to get it mounted. After finding out how much it would cost, he decided to learn taxidermy himself. This led to his taxidermy hobby and, after retirement from Southern Natural Gas, became his business. During the time he worked for Southern Natural Gas, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Augusta College. This was in anticipation of teaching high school math. After one day of substitute teaching, he decided that this was not for him. He spent much time with the three granddaughters being their chauffeur and making hunters out of them. Bill was a resident of Jefferson County for 66 years and loved the county, serving on the Board of Tax Assessors for many years.
Our family would like for Pruitt Hospice of Augusta and granddaughter Marilyn T. Dale of Pruitt Swainsboro to know how much we appreciate all the compassionate, loving kindness given to Bill over the past nine months. Also, a special thanks to caretakers Julie Timms and Iva Lee Brown. All of these people made it possible for him to be at home during the Pandemic.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com
for more details and to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Bill Timms.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 12, 2020