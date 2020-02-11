|
|
Billy Joe Taylor
Augusta, GA—Billy Joe Taylor, 54, passed away on February, 10, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 10A.M. 2/13/20 at [Mc Niell Funeral Home Augusta, Georgia 30907.
Billy was born in Augusta, Georgia on 2/16/65. He was a very loving brother, uncle, an Friend to everyone, and never minded helping anyone that he could. Billy loved and cherished his dog "Spot" to the fullest. Billy is preceded in death by Father Joe C. Taylor and mother Josephine Taylor.
Billy is survived by 2 Sisters Violette Taylor and Ann Irwin,Brother James Taylor, 2 Brother In-laws an 2 sister in-laws, 2 nieces and 5 nephews], and 13 Great Nieces and Nephews.
The family of Taylor's wishes to thank anyone who can be in attendance to celebrate the Life of Billy Joe Taylor. After Memorial Services Family and friends are welcome to come to Gathering place that will be determined that day of the memorial to celebrate his Life.
The Augusta Chronicle - February 12, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020