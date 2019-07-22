|
Billy Kermit Spencer
Evans, GA—Billy Spencer went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July the 18th, 2019. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Billy was ordained in 1955 as a Deacon in the Baptist Church. Billy retired from South Central Bell in 1988 after 40 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Dorothy; six sons, Chuck (Dana) and Scott (Becky), grandchildren Alice, Oscar and Laci and 6 siblings Johnny, Peggy, Ann, Mickey, Rickey, and Sue. A memorial service will be held at Warren Baptist Chapel on Tuesday July the 23rd 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude's Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 22, 2019