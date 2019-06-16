|
|
Billy Lamar James, 76, beloved husband of 46 years to Elaine Brooks James, passed away peacefully at his residence with his family by his side, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors this Monday, June 17, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. with the Reverend Perry Key officiating. Interment will be at 5:30 P.M. in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Avera, GA.
Mr. James, a native of Hephzibah and life long resident of the Augusta area, was the son of the late Howard and Evelyn Bailey James. He began his careeer as a route salesman for Sunbeam Bread and owned franchises for Pepperidge Farm and Arnold Bread. In 1981 he began his career as a distributor/owner for Litte Debbie Snack Cakes and retired with 35 years in July of 2016. He was also a lifelong member of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church.
Mr. James was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cynthia James Lewless; sister, Louise Gaskins, and brothers, Larry and Terry James.
Survivors in addition to his wife include include two brothers, Lawrence James and Joe (Joann) James; one sister, Kathryn Hargis; three grandchildren, Orry (Chasity), Matthew (Jessica) and Dane Lewless; and five great grandchildren, Sydney, Colton, Harper, Sadie and Cason.
If desired, the family suggests memorials to the Mount Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3965 Deans Bridge Rd., Hephzibah, GA 30815.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 16, 2019