Billy Shields
Thomson, Georgia—Billy F. Shields, 65, entered into rest July 30, 2019 at his residence, husband of Kim Shields.
Billy a resident of Thomson, Georgia, was a welder for Local 150.
Additional survivors include his mother, Joyce Shields; sons, Billy Shields and Steven McFadden; daughters, Jennifer Shields and Jamie Hample; brother, David Shields, sisters, Karen Miller and Angela Shields; nine grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Shields and sister, Dana Shields.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at McNeill Funeral Home.
