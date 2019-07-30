Home

McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Billy Shields


1953 - 2019
Billy Shields Obituary
Billy Shields
Thomson, Georgia—Billy F. Shields, 65, entered into rest July 30, 2019 at his residence, husband of Kim Shields.
Billy a resident of Thomson, Georgia, was a welder for Local 150.
Additional survivors include his mother, Joyce Shields; sons, Billy Shields and Steven McFadden; daughters, Jennifer Shields and Jamie Hample; brother, David Shields, sisters, Karen Miller and Angela Shields; nine grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Shields and sister, Dana Shields.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at McNeill Funeral Home.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/31/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 31, 2019
