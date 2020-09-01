Dr. Bipinchandra Chudgar
North Augusta, SC—Dr. Bipin Chudgar, 71, passed away on August 30, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Tina; his children Pranav, Shubha, Reena, Christina, and Dylan; two grandchildren Tej and Niam; his sister, Anna (Narendra); sister in law, Sudha; and nephews Kandarp (Krisha) and Vishal (Ishita). He is also survived by close family residing in Atlanta, Georgia and across the US. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dr. Daksha Chudgar.
Bipin had a larger than life personality and influenced so many across the entire Augusta, Georgia, and South Carolina communities. He was a renowned OB/GYN physician, a philanthropist, and most importantly a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all. He found pride in and dedicated his life to helping his family, patients, and others in the community. He also had a passion for acting and drama and could always be found shaking his tambourine at musical events. He had an eagerness for living life to its fullest, laughed at almost anything, traveled extensively to see the world, and his most favorite thing of all was to visit with his grandkids. Everyone who knew him has a story to tell about how he has supported or influenced them in some way. He was a hero to his kids. His infectious personality and big heart is irreplaceable and will forever be missed.
His most recent passion was to give back to his local community and help beautify green spaces. Thus, in lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be sent via https://bit.ly/3lzGvNJ
for this purpose or to Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta, Georgia.
Due to current restrictions, the memorial service will be private and limited to immediate family only. However, a guest book will be available at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Rd, after 3PM on September 2, 2020 through 3 PM on September 4, 2020 for those who wish to stop by and share their memories of Bipin.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/2/2020