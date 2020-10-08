Birdie Hodson Thompson
Eau Claire, WI—Mrs. Birdie Hodson Thompson, 94, entered into rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with Reverend Frankie May officiating.
Mrs. Thompson was born March 15, 1926 in Aiken County, South Carolina, the daughter of the late John Henry and Ida Kent Hodson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert L. "Blackie" Thompson, Jr. and siblings, Annas Patterson, Sarah Williams, Margaret Story, John H. Hodson, Jr., Elizabeth "Lib" Ward, Charlie Hodson, James Edward Hodson and Arthur Lee Hodson.
She and her late husband were residents of Augusta for many years. Mrs. Thompson worked, as a secretary, for AB Beverage Company for 15 years, was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, a member of the Augusta Genealogical Society and a member of the Lutheran faith.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her son and daughter in law, Robert L. Thompson III and Debbie Thompson, granddaughter, Leslie Thompson Duffy and husband, Adam Duffy, 2 great granddaughters, Olive and Birdie Duffy, all of Eau Claire, Wisconsin and 15 nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Platt's Funeral Home Crawford Avenue, with Covid-19 protocol observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Augusta Genealogical Society, 1109 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901 or the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at; www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904, 706-733-3636.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits