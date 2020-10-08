1/1
Birdie Hodson Thompson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Birdie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Birdie Hodson Thompson
Eau Claire, WI—Mrs. Birdie Hodson Thompson, 94, entered into rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with Reverend Frankie May officiating.
Mrs. Thompson was born March 15, 1926 in Aiken County, South Carolina, the daughter of the late John Henry and Ida Kent Hodson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert L. "Blackie" Thompson, Jr. and siblings, Annas Patterson, Sarah Williams, Margaret Story, John H. Hodson, Jr., Elizabeth "Lib" Ward, Charlie Hodson, James Edward Hodson and Arthur Lee Hodson.
She and her late husband were residents of Augusta for many years. Mrs. Thompson worked, as a secretary, for AB Beverage Company for 15 years, was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, a member of the Augusta Genealogical Society and a member of the Lutheran faith.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her son and daughter in law, Robert L. Thompson III and Debbie Thompson, granddaughter, Leslie Thompson Duffy and husband, Adam Duffy, 2 great granddaughters, Olive and Birdie Duffy, all of Eau Claire, Wisconsin and 15 nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Platt's Funeral Home Crawford Avenue, with Covid-19 protocol observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Augusta Genealogical Society, 1109 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901 or the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at; www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904, 706-733-3636.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved