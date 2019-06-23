|
Mrs. Birtha Collier Houston, entered into rest June 20, 2019 at the National Healthcare Center. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church of which the Rev. Louis T. Coley pastor and the Rev. Ernest Johnson eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Houston, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Old Piney Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Henry Houston, Jr., (Eloise), Nathan Houston (Georgia) and Rodney Houston (Catalina); four daughters, Teresa Houston Ferguson (Edwin), Patricia Ann Houston, Lisa M. Rosario and Cindy Houston; a sister, Dorothy Broadwater (Herman); 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Teresa (Edwin) Ferguson, 1034 Todd Avenue, North Augusta, SC . The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 23 to June 25, 2019