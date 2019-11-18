|
|
Mr. Bishop Reginald Johnson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Bishop Reginald Johnson, of Fieldstone Circle, entered into rest November 15, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Second Providence Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Albert M. James officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m.VIEWING ONLY AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be in Hub United Methodist Church Cemetery, Columbia, MS.
Mr. Johnson was a 1997 graduate of Westside High School.
Survivors include his mother, Eddie Jean Johnson; two sisters, Shonnette Johnson and Valerie Johnson; two nieces, Lorna and Elyse Gregory; a host of loving uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bishop Johnson.
Friends may visit the residence.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Nov. 19, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019