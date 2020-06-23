Bivian Marie Haggerty
Aiken, SC—Bivian Marie Haggerty, age 99, entered into rest Friday, June 19, 2020.
Mrs. Haggerty was born October 12, 1920 in Ashburn, GA to the late John Raymond West and the late Fannie Mae Bearden West. She had made Aiken, SC her home since 1952 as an original "DuPonter" when her husband, Don, went to work for DuPont. She was a licensed practical nurse by trade and her hobbies included her handy crafts, flowers, gardening, and camping. She and her husband enjoyed the low country of South Carolina, especially Edisto State Park during their month of October. She was a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Haggerty was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Donald Edward Haggerty; three brothers, Raymond, Ronald, and Terry West; and two sisters, Edna West and Audrey Johnson.
She is survived by three sons, Norman K. Haggerty (Sherry), Columbia, SC, Raymond W. Haggerty, Aiken, SC, and Patrick D. Haggerty (Leah), Hull, MA.; five grandchildren, Susan Wallick, Patricia Pugh, Katherine Mason, Jennifer Haggerty, and Erin Haggerty; and eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Zachary, Samuel, Kaelan, Shannon, Georgia, Joshua, and Ava.
Friends may call on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home. A Prayer Service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fairfield St., with The Very Rev. Gregory Wilson as celebrant. Final prayers and commendation will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.