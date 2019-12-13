|
Mrs. Blanche James
Hephzibah, Ga.—Mrs. Blanche James entered into rest on December 1,2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral Service was held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Survivors are her husband, Robert M. James Jr., four sisters-in-law, Roberta O'Bryant, Texanna Johnson, Gloria (Vincent) Walker, Pamela Presha ; daughter, Veleka Williams; brother, Melvin Presha; nephew, Melvin Presha Jr., brother-in-law, Steven (Jean) James ; grandson, Michael Williams Jr.; godchild, Deanna Gresham; and host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
