Blanche James

Blanche James Obituary
Mrs. Blanche James
Hephzibah, Ga.—Mrs. Blanche James entered into rest on December 1,2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral Service was held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Survivors are her husband, Robert M. James Jr., four sisters-in-law, Roberta O'Bryant, Texanna Johnson, Gloria (Vincent) Walker, Pamela Presha ; daughter, Veleka Williams; brother, Melvin Presha; nephew, Melvin Presha Jr., brother-in-law, Steven (Jean) James ; grandson, Michael Williams Jr.; godchild, Deanna Gresham; and host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/14/2019
