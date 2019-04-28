|
Graveside Services for Mr. Robert A. "Bob" McFarland, Sr., 80, who entered into rest April 27, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Mr. John Ruffner officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 5 until 7.
Memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019