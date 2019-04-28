Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Bob McFarland


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bob McFarland Obituary
Graveside Services for Mr. Robert A. "Bob" McFarland, Sr., 80, who entered into rest April 27, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Mr. John Ruffner officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 5 until 7.

Memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
