Bob Murphy


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bob Murphy Obituary
Robert Harold "Bob" Murphy, II, 57, of Longleaf Drive, Thomson, GA entered into rest May 24, 2019.

Bob grew up in McDuffie County, Georgia and was a 1979 graduate of Thomson High School. He operated Raysville Bait and Tackle for many years and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, Nascar and Indian Artifacts. He was a Baptist by faith. Bob was predeceased by his father, Robert Harold Murphy and step father, Bobby Powell.

Survivors include his mother, Nanette Powell; daughter, Tabitha Holbrook (Gene); son, Adam "Bubba" Murphy (Tiffany) all of Thomson; brother, Chipper Williams of Snellville, Richie Williams of Thomson; sisters, Debbie Wilson of Alabama, Cheryl Sturgill of Dearing, Shannon Beane of N. Augusta, Lisa Davis of Lincolnton; and grandchildren, Evan Holbrook, Bryar Holbrook and Adler Murphy and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 29th in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip Bertsch officiating. Interment will follow in Hilcrest Memorial Park, Augusta.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Bob Murphy.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2019
