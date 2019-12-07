|
Bob Reynolds
Martinez, GA—Robert W. "Bob" Reynolds, 78, husband of the late Jean Price, entered into rest on Friday, December 6, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services, with full military honors, will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 4:00 P.M.
Mr. Reynolds was a native of Minnesota and had lived in the Augusta area since the early 1960's. He had retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of Major and had served two tours in Vietnam. He was Past Commander of the American Legion Post 192 in Martinez on two occasions. Mr. Reynolds had worked in the towing and painting industry following his military career. He loved to golf, boating, fishing and spending time at the lake.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by ten of his siblings; and a granddaughter, Sherry Elliott.
Survivors include his daughters, Petra Reynolds and Danielle Taylor-Reynolds; his sister, Mavis Fluda; grandchildren, Krissy Eliott, Ashley Hearn (Cameron) and Ryan Taylor; and one great grandchild, Hayden Hearn.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
