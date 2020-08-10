Bob Thomas Vintson Sr.
Evans, GA—Bob Thomas Vintson, Sr., 79, husband of Sandra Vintson, entered into rest Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Private memorial services will be held with Gene Vintson officiating.
Mr. Vinston, son of the late Flora Harrison Vintson and Cecil Ray Vintson, was known for his woodworking craftsmanship and his love of music and playing guitar. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bob Thomas Vintson, Jr; his brothers, Paul Larry Vinston, and Cecil Ray Vintson; and his sister, Cecilia Matlock.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Ginger Vintson, and Angela McLaughlin (John); seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and his brother, Gene Vintson (Phyllis).
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/11/2020