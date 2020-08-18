1/
Bobbie Ann Kelley
Bobbie Ann Kelley
Appling, Georgia—Bobbie Ann Sheppard Kelley, 50, beloved wife of Leonard Kelley, entered into rest on August 14, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 23 2020, at the American Legion Post 194, 1121 American Legion Road, Lincolnton, GA 30817, with the Dr. Randall Whitaker officiating.
Mrs. Kelley was born in Thomson, Georgia to Mary B. Sheppard and the late Bobby Sheppard. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory are, her husband, Leonard Kelley; one daughter, Heather Kelley; her mother, Mary B. Sheppard; two sisters, Debra Cato (Roy) and Carolyn Jump (John); and two grandchildren, Ezra and Aslan.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, it has been requested that all guests and family members attending the Memorial service to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
American Legion Post 194
Funeral services provided by
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
